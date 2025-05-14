BREAKING: Ravens Signing RB Derrick Henry To Two-Year, $30M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens and RB Derrick Henry have agreed to terms on a two-year, $30 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal includes $25 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons, a nice raise for Henry who was scheduled to go into a contract year.

Rewarding Henry for his monster 2024 season was one of the top items on Baltimore’s to-do list this offseason.

Henry, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money. He finished the final year of that deal and made a base salary of $10.5 million before hitting the free agent market in 2024.

Baltimore signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal. He was set to earn a base salary of $6 million next season.

In 2024, Henry appeared in all 17 games and recorded 325 rushing attempts for 1,921 yards (5.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns, to go along with 19 receptions for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.