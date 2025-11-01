BREAKING: Ravens Trading CB Jaire Alexander To Eagles

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens are trading CB Jaire Alexander to the Eagles.

Eagles get:

CB Jaire Alexander

2027 seventh-round pick

Ravens get:

2026 sixth-round pick

Alexander was a healthy scratch for the Ravens’ Week 9 game against the Dolphins, so there was some speculation about his future in Baltimore.

A number of teams are in the market for cornerback help, but it looks like the Eagles stepped up to close the deal for Alexander.

Alexander, 28, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal when the Packers released him in June. Alexander signed a one-year deal with Baltimore in June 2025.

In 2025, Alexander appeared in just two games for the Ravens and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.