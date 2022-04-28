Ravens Trading WR Marquise Brown To Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens are trading WR Marquise Brown and a third-rounder (No. 100 overall) to the Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick in the first round.

Reports had said that the Ravens were prepared to pick up Brown’s fifth-year option. However, it looks like they prepared to get a first-round pick for Brown.

Brown, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract.

The Cardinals will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Brown this offseason. According to OverTheCap.com, Brown’s fifth-year option is projected to cost them $12,909,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards receiving and six touchdowns.