BREAKING: Seahawks Fire OC Ryan Grubb After One Season

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Seahawks have decided to fire offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one season in Seattle.

Seahawks HC Mike MacDonald confirmed the news:

“It’s really as simple as, I felt like the direction our offense was going was different than the vision I had for our team,” Grubb said, per John Boyle.

It was clear that there were some issues with the style of play from the Seahawks’ offense that were impacting the running game and even defense throughout the season.

Grubb, 48, began his coaching career at Kingsley-Pierson HS back in 2003. He worked for a number of colleges including South Dakota State, Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan and Fresno State before Washington hired him as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator in 2022.

Grubb held the coordinator job at Washington for two before departing for the job at Alabama. He ended up leaving that job after just a few days to become the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 14 in total yards, No. 18 in points scored, No. 28 in rushing yards and No. 8 in passing yards.