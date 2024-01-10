BREAKING: Seahawks Moving On From Pete Carroll As Coach

Update:

Seahawks owner Jody Allen released a statement saying they have agreed HC Pete Carroll will transition into an advisory role.

“After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor.”

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are planning to go in a different direction at head coach from longtime HC Pete Carroll.

Schefter adds Carroll could remain in the organization in a different role but Seattle is ready for a change.

This comes as a legit surprise. There were rumors about Carroll’s job after Seattle missed the playoffs but the coach said earlier this week he expected to be the coach in 2024.

Carroll, 72, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and has been in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll has led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks as the news is available.