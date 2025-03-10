BREAKING: Seahawks Signing QB Sam Darnold To Three-Year, Almost $100M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks and QB Sam Darnold have agreed to a three-year, almost $100 million deal for Darnold to be Seattle’s next starting quarterback.

Adam Schefter says the total value is $100.5 million and $55 million is guaranteed.

This has been the expected outcome ever since the Seahawks traded QB Geno Smith this weekend. The Seahawks got several years younger at the position and a lot cheaper if reports about Smith’s asking price are correct.

Darnold, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2023. He joined the Vikings this past offseason on another one-year deal.

In 2024, Darnold appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and completed 66.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He added 67 carries for 212 yards and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.