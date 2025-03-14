BREAKING: Seahawks Signing WR Cooper Kupp

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks are signing former Rams WR Cooper Kupp.

Rapoport adds that Kupp is likely to make at least $15 million per year in Seattle.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirms the deal is for three years worth $45 million.

Kupp had a decent market this offseason, which included interest from the Cowboys, Jaguars, Broncos and Patriots.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

