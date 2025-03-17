BREAKING: Texans Signing CB Derek Stingley Jr. To Three-Year, $90M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Texans are signing CB Derek Stingley Jr. to a three-year, $90 million extension.
Schefter adds that the deal has $89 million guaranteed and a base value of $30 million per year. The deal makes Stingley the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.
Stingley is now under contract for five more years through 2029 with a total value of $113 million.
Stingley, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore but missed time during his junior season due to a Lisfranc injury. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He finished the third year of a four-year, $34,657,529 contract that includes a $22,385,476 signing bonus.
In 2024, Stingley appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 54 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 18 passes defended and five interceptions.
