BREAKING: Texans Signing LT Cam Robinson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Texans are signing veteran LT Cam Robinson.

Dianna Russini adds Robinson is inking a one-year deal that is worth $12 million and can max out at $14.5 million.

He gives Houston an experienced alternative after the Texans traded away LT Laremy Tunsil this offseason. It also marks a return to the AFC South for Robinson after starting his career with the Jaguars.

Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

He was in the final year of that deal when the Vikings traded him to the Jaguars for a package that included a fourth-round pick.

In 2024, Robinson started seven games for the Jaguars and 10 games for the Vikings, all at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

