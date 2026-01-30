BREAKING: Vikings Fire GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings fired GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Friday.

Minnesota made it official, announcing that Executive Vice President of Football Operations Rob Brzezinski will manage the show through the 2026 NFL Draft.

The #Vikings announce General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been relieved of his duties. pic.twitter.com/JYUHgjbU5x — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 30, 2026

It’s a bit surprising at this point in the offseason, although there was skepticism over Adofo-Mensah’s job after Minnesota finished 9-8 and third in the NFC North.

Adam Schefter reports that there was talk of “underlying tension” in Minnesota throughout the season among league circles. One source characterized the scene as “ugly” within the Vikings’ facility.

The Vikings elected to let Sam Darnold walk as a free agent last offseason, moving J.J. McCarthy to their full-time starter. That decision has now come back to haunt Adofo-Mensah and Minnesota as Darnold prepares for the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

This comes just eight months after the Vikings re-signed Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year extension in May of 2025.

Adofo-Mensah, 44, was hired as Cleveland’s VP of Football Operations in March of 2020. He was also with the San Francisco 49ers for seven years and served for nearly three years as their director of football research and development.

Minnesota hired him as their GM prior to the 2022 season where he has served since.

In Adofo-Mensah’s four years as GM with the Vikings, Minnesota has a record of 43-25 with a postseason record of 0-2.