BREAKING: Vikings Signing WR Justin Jefferson To Four-Year, $140M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Vikings and WR Justin Jefferson have reached an agreement on a four-year, $140 million extension.

It’s a huge average annual salary at $35 million per year that makes Jefferson the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback.

There are also $110 million in guarantees, $89 million of which are guaranteed at signing, per Pelissero.

Recent reports had indicated the two sides were in active talks and the Vikings were motivated to get things done before their mandatory minicamp.

After over a year of negotiations, the contract is now finally done.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract, including a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Jefferson appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 68 receptions on 100 targets for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Jefferson as the news is available.