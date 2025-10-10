Breece Hall On Trade Rumors: ‘I Wanna Be A New York Jet’

Jets RB Breece Hall has come up in trade rumors for several months now dating back to the offseason.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn previously talked to Hall to refute the trade rumors earlier this offseason, but that hasn’t stopped more buzz from popping up.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported last month people close to the situation believe the Jets could move Hall by the trade deadline and move forward with RB Braelon Allen as the starter and RB Isaiah Davis as the backup. Pauline mentioned the coaching staff has been impressed with both backs, which could have some influence on a Hall trade.

Hall was recently asked about the trade rumors and said he’d prefer to remain with the Jets.

“I’m here, I wanna be here. I wanna be a New York Jet,” Hall said when asked by the British media, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in five games for the Jets and rushed for 351 yards on 66 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 150 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hall and the Jets as the news is available.