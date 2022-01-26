Brian Daboll Frontrunner For Dolphins Head Coach Job?

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that people in the league think Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to land the Dolphins’ head coaching job.

PFN’s Adam Beasley has a similar report that mentions Daboll’s history with Dolphins GM Chris Grier when he was Miami’s offensive coordinator in 2011.

Daboll is also a finalist for the Giants’ head coach opening and he and new GM Joe Schoen have obvious ties from their time together in Buffalo and Miami.

Beasley also reports Dolphins owner Stephen Ross prefers a veteran head coach, but he can be swayed into hiring another first-time head coach if the candidate is right.

It’s worth mentioning that Daboll worked with current Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa during their time together at Alabama. Daboll is credited in part for the development of Josh Allen, which could be appealing for Miami now that they appear to be all-in on Tagovailoa.

Daboll, 46, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was assistant coach of the year in 2020.

In 2021, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 5 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 6 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.