Brian Flores An Option For Pittsburgh’s HC Opening?

Per Jordan Schultz, “it would not be a surprise” if Vikings DC Brian Flores gets real interest from the Steelers regarding their HC opening.

A high-level executive told Schultz, “That makes too much sense” for Flores to take over in Pittsburgh after HC Mike Tomlin stepped down. Flores spent the 2022 season with Pittsburgh under Tomlin as a senior defensive assistant after he was let go as the head coach of the Dolphins.

Flores has already interviewed with the Ravens regarding their HC vacancy, and he is expected to receive plenty of interest as a DC across the league if he doesn’t land a HC job.

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (.490 win percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025 under Flores, the Vikings defense is No. 9 in scoring and No. 5 in total defense, plus No. 22 against the run and No. 3 against the pass.

