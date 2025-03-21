Brock Purdy Could Come Close To $60M Per Year In New Deal?

49ers QB Brock Purdy is entering the final year of his deal in 2025, making him a prime extension candidate after a strong first three seasons in the league.

San Francisco GM John Lynch said earlier this offseason that they have begun extension talks with Purdy and expressed how badly they want to get a deal done.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo states a Purdy extension will happen at some point this offseason. He also brings up how recent quarterback deals have amounted to around 21 to 25 percent of the total cap, which would put Purdy in the $55-$60 million per year range on the low end.

Although Garafolo doesn’t see Purdy pushing for as much money as he can possibly get, he feels Purdy will want his new deal to be similar to other recent QB extensions. Garafolo brings up Cowboys QB Dak Prescott‘s $60 million per year number as one that San Francisco will probably have to contend with for Purdy.

“But he wants his respect, and he wants money that’s in line with those other quarterbacks,” Garafolo said. “I don’t see this getting done until the 49ers and Brock Purdy agree on a number that’s close to Dak Prescott, not all the way there, but close to Dak Prescott…”

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Purdy as it becomes available.