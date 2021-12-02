Broncos Activate LT Garett Bolles From COVID-19 List

The Denver Broncos announced they have activated LT Garett Bolles from the COVID-19 list.

We've activated T Garett Bolles off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed T Calvin Anderson on IR. 📰 » https://t.co/5Wy1EvybAp pic.twitter.com/fciL8vH315 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 2, 2021

Bolles, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11,031,904 rookie contract and was making a base salary of $1,969,351 in 2020 when he signed a four-year, $68 million extension.

Bolles will make base salaries of $17 million and $13.75 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Bolles has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and made eight starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 31 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.