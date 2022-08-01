Broncos Activate WR KJ Hamler From PUP List

The Denver Broncos announced they have activated WR KJ Hamler from the PUP list.

WR KJ Hamler has passed his physical and has been cleared to practice. 📰 » https://t.co/8dyRXwilo2 pic.twitter.com/fesTYd4RKu — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 1, 2022

He’s returning from a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season.

Hamler, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract that includes a $2,750,638 signing bonus.

In 2021, Hamler appeared in three games for the Broncos, recording four catches for 46 yards.