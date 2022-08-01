Broncos Activate WR KJ Hamler From PUP List

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Denver Broncos announced they have activated WR KJ Hamler from the PUP list. 

He’s returning from a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season. 

Hamler, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract that includes a $2,750,638 signing bonus. 

In 2021, Hamler appeared in three games for the Broncos, recording four catches for 46 yards.

