Broncos Activating LG Ben Powers From IR, Elevating S Delarrin Turner-Yell

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos are activating veteran LG Ben Powers from injured reserve for Week 16.

He’s been a stalwart on the offensive line and had started every game he’s been available for since signing with the team back in 2023.

Denver is also elevating S Delarrin Turner-Yell for Week 16.

Powers, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He finished out a four-year, $3,217,532 contract that included a $697,532 signing bonus, $697,532 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $804,383.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the Broncos back in 2023.

In 2025, Powers has appeared in five games for the Broncos, starting each appearance at guard.