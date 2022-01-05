Broncos Announce 15 Moves Including Placing Teddy Bridgewater On IR

The Denver Broncos announced several moves on Wednesday ahead of Week 18, including placing QB Teddy Bridgewater on the injured reserve. They also activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list.

The full list includes:

Broncos placed Teddy Bridgewater, S Kareem Jackson, and G Dalton Risner on injured reserve.

S and G on injured reserve. Denver activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list: DL McTelvin Agim, ILB Baron Browning, CB Bryce Callahan, OLB Bradley Chubb, OLB Jonathon Cooper, CB Mike Ford, WR Jerry Jeudy, T Bobby Massie, WR Tim Patrick, NT Mike Purcell, S Caden Sterns, and OLB Stephen Weatherly.

Bridgewater was carted off of the field in Week 15 after his head slammed to the ground when taking an airborne hit.

Bridgewater, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. However, Carolina traded him to the Broncos this past offseason.

