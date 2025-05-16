Broncos Announce Changes To Football Operations & Scouting Department Staff

The Denver Broncos announced a number of changes to their football operations and scouting department staff for the 2025 season.

GM George Paton announced that we've promoted Reed Burckhardt to assistant GM and made several additions & updates to the scouting department. 📰 » https://t.co/s9tq0UzsRB pic.twitter.com/X0iUMlGZRA — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 16, 2025

The full list includes:

FOOTBALL OPERATIONS:

Reed Burckhardt – Assistant General Manager

Assistant General Manager A.J. Durso – Co-Director of Player Personnel

Co-Director of Player Personnel Cam Williams – Assistant Director of College Scouting

Assistant Director of College Scouting Jordon Dizon – Director of Pro Personnel

Director of Pro Personnel Nick Schiralli – Senior Personnel Executive

SCOUTING DEPARTMENT:

Bryan Chesin ­– Director of College Scouting

­– Director of College Scouting Ish Seisay – Midwest Area/International Scout

Midwest Area/International Scout Dave Bratten – Assistant Director of College Scouting

– Assistant Director of College Scouting Scott DiStefano – Senior College Scout

– Senior College Scout Deon Randall – National Scout

– National Scout Roya Burton – Player Personnel Coordinator/Scout Burckhardt spent the last three seasons as Denver’s director of player personnel. Before arriving at the Broncos, he spent 13 seasons with the Vikings in several roles, including director of pro scouting, assistant director of pro scouting, pro scout, area scout, personnel department assistant, and operations intern.