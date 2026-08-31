Broncos Announce Full Initial Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos announced they have signed 17 players to their practice squad on Tuesday.

LB David Agoha DB Brent Austin WR Michael Bandy LS Luke Basso LB Mitchell Fraboni DB Sean Fresch Sr. WR Kolbe Katsis WR Dane Key TE Lucas Krull T Tyler Miller LB Red Murdock G Gavin Ortega FB Adam Prentice RB Cody Schrader S Miles Scott G Calvin Throckmorton DB Johnny Walker Jr.

Prentice, 29, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with the team before Denver cut him.

The Saints claimed Prentice off of waivers before eventually waiving him soon after. He bounced on and off New Orleans’ active roster for a few years.

Prentice was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2024 when the Saints re-signed him to a one-year deal.

From there, Denver signed him to a one-year deal last off-season. He was released coming out of the preseason and eventually signed back to their active roster.

In 2025, Prentice appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos, making three starts. He had 10 carries for 44 and caught eight of his six targets for 53 yards. He also had 11 tackles on special teams.