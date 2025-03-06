Broncos Announce Several Coaching Staff Additions/Title Adjustments

The Denver Broncos announced several adjustments to their coaching staff on Thursday.

New hires include:

The Broncos also changed the tiles of the following coaches:

Zach Strief (Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach)

(Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach) Davis Webb (Offensive Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

(Offensive Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks) Austin King (Tight Ends)

(Tight Ends) Jim Leonhard (Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach)

(Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach) Addison Lynch (Cornerbacks)

(Cornerbacks) Isaac Shewmaker (Linebackers)

(Linebackers) Shaun Snee (Director of Strength & Conditioning)

Rizzi, 54, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

In 2024, Rizzi led the Saints to a record of 3-5 as interim head coach, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South.