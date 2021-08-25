Broncos Announce Teddy Bridgewater As Starting QB

The Broncos announced that Teddy Bridgewater will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Coach Fangio informed our team this morning that Teddy Bridgewater will be the Broncosâ€™ starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/ZU0hNCi0kg — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 25, 2021

He’s the winner for now of this summer’s competition against Denver’s incumbent starter from 2020, Drew Lock. Both players had strong moments during the preseason but the Broncos must have felt Bridgewater’s consistency gave him an edge.

The Broncos acquired the veteran Bridgewater from the Panthers this offseason for a sixth-round pick.

New Broncos GM George Paton also was part of the front office that drafted Bridgewater in the first-round back with the Vikings.

Bridgewater, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. He was set to make base salaries of $17 million and $20 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2020, Bridgewater appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns.