Broncos Make Six Roster Moves Including Placing WR Josh Reynolds On IR

The Denver Broncos have elevated Broncos veteran OT Cam Fleming and G Calvin Throckmorton to their active roster for their Week 6 matchup against the Chargers, according to Mike Klis.

The Broncos also activated RB Audric Estime from injured reserve and placed WR Josh Reynolds and C Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve.

Denver promoted S Tanner McCalister to their active roster.

Fleming, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

He then returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement. The Cowboys elected to not pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however. Fleming later signed a one-year deal with the Giants. He then signed one-year deals with the Broncos over the course of three seasons.

Fleming returned to the Broncos last week.

In 2023, Fleming appeared in six games for the Broncos and made one start.