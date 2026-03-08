Broncos & Chiefs Vying To Sign Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos and the Chiefs are two of the teams that have shown interest in signing Jaguars RB Travis Etienne as a free agent.

Both have been heavily linked to running backs ahead of the start of the league year this week, including some links to Etienne. Fowler adds both teams are expected to address the position in free agency in some shape or form.

He also notes Etienne could end up getting close to $12 million a year on his upcoming deal.

Etienne, 27, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him in 2021.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 rookie contract with the Jaguars that included a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $6.143 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

He’s slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Etienne appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and rushed 260 times for 1,107 yards (4.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns, adding 36 receptions on 52 targets for 292 yards and another six touchdowns.

