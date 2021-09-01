Cowboys Claim Former Panthers QB Will Grier

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys have claimed former Panthers QB Will Grier off waivers.

Grier looks like he should compete for the backup job in Dallas after being waived by Carolina during final roster cuts.

Grier, 26, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus.

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards.