Broncos Claim OLB Barrington Wade, Waive WR Warren Jackson

The Denver Broncos officially claimed OLB Barrington Wade off of waivers from the Ravens on Saturday and waived WR Warren Jackson, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wade, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa this past April. He signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore opted to waive him on Friday.

During his college career at Iowa, Wade recorded 23 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions over the course of 14 games and three seasons.