Broncos Claim RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers From Saints

The Denver Broncos officially claimed RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers from the Saints on Monday.

Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the practice squad. The Saints signed him off of the Jaguars’ practice squad but waived him later in the season. He was claimed back by the Jaguars but cut again, landing with the Patriots practice squad late in the season.

Ozigbo had signed a futures deal with the Patriots for the 2022 season before they decided to let him go. He signed on with the Saints this past May.

In 2021, Ozigbo appeared in two games for the Saints and one game for the Jaguars. He rushed for -3 yards on one carry to go along with one reception for seven yards receiving and no touchdowns.