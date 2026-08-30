Broncos Cut Rookie TE Justin Joly

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are waiving fifth-round TE Justin Joly as part of final roster cuts.

Teams don’t like to part with fifth-rounders as rookies except in rare situations, so this is notable. The hope would be to get him back on the practice squad.

Joly, 21, was a two-star recruit and the 358th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Brewster, New York. He committed to UConn and remained there two years before transferring to N.C. State for his last two years, where he earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2025.

The Broncos selected him with the No. 152 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.89 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $506,104.

In his collegiate career, Joly appeared in 49 games over four years at UConn and NC State. He caught 166 passes for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns.