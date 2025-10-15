Broncos Designate LB Dre Greenlaw To Return From Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos announced they designated LB Dre Greenlaw to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

We've designated LB Dre Greenlaw for return from IR. 📰 » https://t.co/IQBM1FOTgE pic.twitter.com/sEYNKZ8odL — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 15, 2025

This opens Greenlaw’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw was testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos this offseason.

In 2024, Greenlaw appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles.