Broncos Designate LB Dre Greenlaw To Return From Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos announced they designated LB Dre Greenlaw to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. 

This opens Greenlaw’s 21-day window to practice before being activated. 

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022. 

Greenlaw was testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos this offseason. 

In 2024, Greenlaw appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles.

