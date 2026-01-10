Broncos Designate LB Drew Sanders To Return From IR

The Denver Broncos officially designated LB Drew Sanders to return from injured reserve on Saturday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the team to activate Sanders or he would revert back to injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

Sanders has been out since August after undergoing surgery for a foot injury.

Sanders, 24, was selected with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round by the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5,734,727 rookie contract that included a $1,170,711 signing bonus.

In 2024, Sanders appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded eight tackles and one sack.