Broncos Make Five Roster Moves

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos have designated WR Jerry Jeudy to return from injured reserve on Saturday and activated RB Mike Boone from injured reserve.

The Broncos also placed DB Mike Ford on injured reserve with a knee injury and elevated WR John Brown and WR Tyrie Cleveland to their active roster.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Broncos to activate Jeudy from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Denver placed Jeudy on injured reserve a month ago with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 1.

Jeudy, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included a $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in 2023.

In 2021, Jeudy has appeared in one game for the Broncos and caught six passes for 72 yards.