Broncos Designating CB Ronald Darby To Return From IR

The Denver Broncos designated CB Ronald Darby to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday.

The opens a 21-day window for Darby to practice before being activated.

Darby, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles last year on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington last year.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed this past March. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 1.

In 2021, Darby has appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded six tackles, no interceptions and one pass deflection.