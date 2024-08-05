Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike Returns From Suspension

Mike Klis reports that Broncos DE Eyioma Uwazurike has had his suspension lifted by the NFL.

Uwazurike had been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. He became eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024. ​​

The Broncos placed Uwazurike on the suspended list at that time. He was then reinstated on Monday after being suspended for one year and 12 days.

Uwazurike, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2022. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2022, Uwazurike appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 17 tackles, no sacks, and a pass defense.

We will have more on Uwazurike as it becomes available.