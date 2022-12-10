Broncos Elevate Three Players

The Broncos announced that they have elevated three players on Saturday, including OT Quinn Bailey, G Netane Muti, and LB Harvey Langi.

We've promoted T Quinn Bailey to the active roster and elevated G Netane Muti & LB Harvey Langi for #KCvsDEN. 📰 » https://t.co/eW8iEciFZO pic.twitter.com/Ivgo95aKks — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2022

Langi, 30, originally signed with New England as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft. After a year, the Patriots waived Langi prior to the start of the 2018 season.

In October 2018, Langi signed on to the Jets’ practice squad, where he spent the rest of the season. The Jets re-signed Langi to a futures contract in January of 2019, and he spent the next two years in New York before the team declined to tender him. Langi signed on with the Patriots soon after.

In 2022, Langi has appeared in two games for the Patriots but has yet to record a statistic.