Broncos Elevating RB Damarea Crockett & CB Nate Hairston To Active Roster

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are elevating RB Damarea Crockett and CB Nate Hairston to the active roster for Week 1 and that he will be the No. 3 running back on game day.

Crockett, 23, went undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019 and caught on with the Houston Texans. The team waived him during final roster cuts and he caught on with the Raiders practice squad.

After being cut from the Raiders practice squad, Crockett joined the Packers practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team. He was later waived and added to the Broncos’ practice squad, eventually signing another futures deal with Denver.

The Broncos later waived Crockett and added him back to their practice squad once again.

Crockett is yet to appear in an NFL game so far in his career.