Broncos Elevating WR Kendall Hinton & G Netane Muti For Week 4

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are elevating WR Kendall Hinton and G Netane Muti to the active roster for Week 4.

Hinton, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in 2020, later signing a three-year rookie contract with the Broncos.

He then gained recognition after he appeared for the Broncos as their emergency quarterback in 2020.

In 2021, Hinton played in 16 games for the Broncos at wide receiver and caught 15 passes for 175 yards (11.7 YPC) and no touchdowns.