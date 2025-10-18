Broncos Expected To Activate LB Dre Greenlaw

Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos are expected to activate LB Dre Greenlaw from injured reserve today as he has recovered from his quad injury that put him on the list in Week 3.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw was testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos this offseason.

In 2024, Greenlaw appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles.