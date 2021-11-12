Broncos Expected To Be Without OC Pat Shurmur In Week 10 Due To COVID-19

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are expected to be without offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, as he’s currently in the COVID-19 protocols.

Pelissero mentions that two options to call plays for the Broncos are RB coach Curtis Modkins and QB coach Mike Shula, who are both former coordinators.

Shurmur, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1999 as their tight ends and offensive line coach. He was promoted to QBs coach before departing to become the offensive coordinator of the Rams in 2009.

Mike Holmgren hired Shurmur as the Browns head coach a few years later but he lasted just two seasons in Cleveland. After a few years with the Eagles, the Vikings hired him as their tight ends coach in 2016 and he worked his way up to offensive coordinator.

The Giants hired Shurmur as their head coach for the 2017 season. After being let go, the Broncos hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2020.

As a head coach for the Browns, Giants and one game as interim for the Eagles, Shurmur has amassed a career record of 19-46 (29.2 percent).