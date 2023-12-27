Broncos Expected To Cut QB Russell Wilson In March

The Denver Broncos are expected to cut QB Russell Wilson following the 2023 season, according to Dianna Russini.

Things finally reached the boiling point today following the loss to the Patriots over the weekend. The team announced backup QB Jarrett Stidham will get the start, with Wilson serving as the No. 2.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Broncos quarterback situation as the news is available.