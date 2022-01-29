Broncos Expected To Target Packers TEs Coach Justin Outten As Offensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett is expected to target Packers TEs coach Justin Outten as his offensive coordinator.

Hackett reportedly had interest in taking OL coach Adam Stenavich with him to Denver, but the Packers blocked this move and promoted Stenavich to offensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, the Bears hired Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator, so there figures to be a lot of turnover on Green Bay’s staff this year.

Outten began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse back in 2007. From there, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008-15.

Outten got his first NFL opportunity with the Falcons as an offensive intern in 2016. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before joining the Packers in 2019.