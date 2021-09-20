Broncos Fear LB Josey Jewell Has Significant Pec Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos fear LB Josey Jewell has a potentially significant pectoral injury.

Jewell is having an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. If it’s completely torn, it would be season-ending for Jewell and the Broncos would be down a starter at inside linebacker.

Jewell, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Iowa in 2018. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3.173 million rookie contract that included a $713,982 signing bonus.

He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Jewell has appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded eight total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defense.