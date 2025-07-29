Broncos Focusing On Deals For DL Zach Allen & LB Nik Bonitto, Not Negotiating With DL John Franklin-Myers

According to Chris Tomasson, the Broncos have not initiated any extension negotiations with DL John Franklin-Myers and are instead focusing on possible deals with DL Zach Allen and LB Nik Bonitto.

Denver recently finalized a four-year, $92 million extension with WR Courtland Sutton and is shifting attention to their defensive side. All three players are entering the final year of their contracts and are set to be unrestricted free agents in 2026.

Back in March, Tomasson reported Allen is seeking $25 million per year on his next deal. The veteran lineman had an outstanding season for the Broncos and was a huge part of their success. Denver finished as a top-five defense in 2024.

In May, Tomasson also reported Denver was having discussions about an extension for Bonitto and could be looking for a deal “in excess of $20 million per season.”

It’s worth noting Bonitto reported for the start of offseason workouts on April 21st.

Allen, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals out of Boston College back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.3 million.

The Broncos signed Allen to a three-year, $45.75 million deal in 2023 when he was testing the free agent market for the first time. He’s entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $12.74 million in 2025.

In 2024, Allen appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 61 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one pass deflection and a safety.

Bonitto, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 and was named second-team All-American in 2020. He’s a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5,801,891 rookie contract that includes a $1,399,557 signing bonus.

In 2024, Bonitto appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and scored two defensive touchdowns.