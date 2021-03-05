Broncos Franchising S Justin Simmons

Benjamin Allbright, citing a league source, reports that the Broncos are franchising S Justin Simmons on Friday.

Reports have said that Simmons was likely to be tagged for the second straight year, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

The good news for Simmons is that Denver appears to be more serious about a long-term extension this offseason.

Simmons, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was in line to once again be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Simmons started all 16 games and recorded 96 tackles, one fumble recovery, five interceptions and nine pass breakups. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 8 safety out of 94 qualifying players.

We had him listed in our Top 100 2021 NFL Free Agents list.