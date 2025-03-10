Broncos Hosting TE Evan Engram For Visit

Per Adam Schefter, the Broncos are hosting veteran TE Evan Engram for a free agent visit after he was released by the Jaguars last week.

Engram, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

He signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jaguars in 2022 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him. The tag was $11.345 million, fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

However, the two sides later agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million extension.

In 2024, Engram appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and caught 47 passes for 365 yards receiving and a touchdown.