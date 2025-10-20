Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw Suspended One Game For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw has been suspended one game by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to Ian Rapoport.

Greenlaw plans on appealing the suspension, according to Rapoport.

Tom Pelissero adds that Greenlaw “verabally threatened” NFL referee Brad Allen after the team’s game-winning field goal.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw was testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos this offseason.

In 2025, Greenlaw has appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded six total tackles.