Broncos LB Drew Sanders Underwent Foot Surgery

Mike Klis reports that Broncos LB Drew Sanders underwent surgery on his foot earlier this week and could miss around four to six weeks as he recovers.

After missing most of last season because of an Achilles tear that required surgery, Sanders was carted off during practice, and it was revealed that he had an MRI on a non-Achilles injury that wound up being a torn ligament in the foot.

The Broncos have not placed Sanders on injured reserve, and Klis notes he could return after recovery, with it being likely that the Broncos will place him on the injured list after he makes the opening day roster.

Sanders, 24, was selected with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round by the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5,734,727 rookie contract that included a $1,170,711 signing bonus.

In 2024, Sanders appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded eight tackles and one sack.

We will have more news on Sanders as it becomes available.