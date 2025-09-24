Broncos Made Two Roster Moves, Worked Out Six Players

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Broncos promoted FB Adam Prentice from the practice squad to the active roster and signed S A.J. Woods to the practice squad.

Woods was one of six players to work out for the team. The full list includes:

DB Shemar Bartholomew WR Elijah Cooks DB M.J. Devonshire DB D.J. Miller DB A.J. Woods WR Mike Woods

Prentice, 28, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with the team before Denver cut him.

The Saints claimed Prentice off of waivers before eventually waiving him soon after. He bounced on and off New Orleans’ active roster for a few years.

Prentice was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2024 when the Saints re-signed him to a one-year deal. After playing out that contract, he caught on with the Broncos in August.

In 2024, Prentice appeared in all 17 games for the Saints. He had no carries and didn’t catch any of his four targets. He had seven tackles on special teams.