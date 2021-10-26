Broncos Make Eight Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that they’ve designated TE Albert Okwuegbunam and LB Jonas Griffith for return from injured reserve.

The Broncos also waived RB Damarea Crockett and ILB Curtis Robinson and placed G Netane Muti on the COVID-19 list.

Denver released WR John Brown, C Javon Patterson and CB Saivion Smith from their practice squad.

Okwuegbunam, 23, is a former fourth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,044,042 rookie contract that included a $749,042 signing bonus.

In 2021, Albert Okwuegbunam has appeared in three games for the Broncos and caught nine passes for 57 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Brown, 31, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season, and Brown agreed to a one-year $3.75 million contract with the Raiders in March.

However, Brown asked for and was granted his release by the Raiders coming out of the preseason and signed with the Broncos’ practice squad earlier this month.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in two games for the Broncos, but has yet to catch a pass.