Broncos Make Three Roster Moves Ahead Of Thursday Night Football

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are elevating RB Devine Ozigbo and S Anthony Harris from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Colts.

Denver is also promoting OLB Jonathan Kongbo from the practice squad to the active roster. Ozigbo and Harris will return to the practice squad after the game without having to clear waivers.

Harris, 30, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2015. He spent most of his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before eventually being called up in December.

From there, Harris re-signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent in 2019. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when the Vikings franchised him.

Harris signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Eagles last year and returned to Philadelphia on another one-year deal this past March. The Eagles released him coming out of the preseason and he was briefly on their practice squad before being cut again and joining the Broncos.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 72 tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections.